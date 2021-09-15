Mankato woman charged in downtown pursuit, crash

A Mankato woman has been charged in connection with a pursuit and a downtown crash last Friday.

Tierra Monique Birris, 37, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, fleeing police, and 1st-degree property damage. She’s also charged with DWI, 5th-degree assault, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say Birris led officers on two pursuits, threw beverage containers at a squad car, sideswiped multiple vehicles downtown, and crashed head-on with a Blue Earth County Sheriff’s car.

Police say Birris displayed several signs of intoxication. She was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation but is now in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.