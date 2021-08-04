Mankato woman charged with felony domestic assault

A warrant has been issued for a Mankato woman accused of assaulting an ex-boyfriend.

Brandi Jo Southwick, 39, was charged with felony domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday. She also has a warrant for her arrest in Nicollet County.

According to a criminal complaint, Southwick was packing her belongings up at her boyfriend’s home after a break-up when an argument ensued. Southwick allegedly jumped on the victim, bit him, and hit him.

The complaint says the victim grabbed a stun flashlight and stunned Southwick to get her off him. Southwick then allegedly left the property.

Police say Southwick has a prior domestic assault conviction. Her Nicollet County warrant is for counterfeit currency charges.