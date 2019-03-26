Mankato woman, child injured in Frost ATV crash

(Blue Earth, MN) – A Mankato woman was airlifted and her child injured in a four-wheeler accident Saturday in Frost.

Tiffany Darlene Pelzel, 31, of Mankato, was operating the 4-wheeler, which attempted to turn onto Main Street from 4th Street when the ATV began to roll, according to a release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office.  Skid marks and damage to the 4-wheeler were found at the scene, said the release.  The crash happened around 4:44 p.m.

Pelzel was transported to United Hospital and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Rochester due to the nature of her injuries.

Pelzel’s 5-year-old son was a passenger on the ATV.  He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Faribault County Sheriff, Frost Fire Department, and Frost Ambulance assisted at the scene.

