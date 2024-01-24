Mankato woman fatally injured in Olmsted County crash

A Mankato woman was fatally injured in a crash in Olmsted County Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet released the 83-year-old woman’s name.

According to a crash report, the victim was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on Highway 30, and a Freightliner M2 was northbound on Olmsted Co Rd 8 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Freightliner driver, Jeffry Allen Burnikel, 60, of Lime Springs, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

The crash report says roads were wet at 8:45 a.m. when the crash occurred.