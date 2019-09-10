Mankato woman hospitalized after crash at Highway 22 & Victory

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman was hospitalized following a crash Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 68-year-old Deann Marie Friedrichs of Mankato was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Mankato following the crash, which happened at about 8:39 p.m.

The patrol’s crash report says Friedrichs was northbound on Highway 22 and attempting to turn westbound onto Victory Drive when her Cadillac DTS collided with a Ford Fusion that was southbound on Highway 22. The Ford was driven by Larry John Griffin, 64, of Janesville. Griffin wasn’t injured.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)