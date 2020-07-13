Mankato woman hospitalized following Highway 68 rollover
(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman was hospitalized in the Twin Cities after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 68 Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Amanda Lerae Friedrichs was eastbound at 7:17 a.m. on Highway 68 in Judson Township when her Pontiac Torrent left the roadway and rolled multiple times in the ditch.
Friedrichs was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The patrol says Friedrichs was wearing her seat belt. It’s not known whether alcohol played a role in the crash.
