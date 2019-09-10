Mankato woman injured in Brown County crash

(New Ulm, MN) – A Mankato woman was injured after she missed a stop sign and collided with another vehicle in Brown County Wednesday evening.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Gabrielle DeAndrade was westbound on County Road 25 in a Ford Focus when she failed to stop for the sign and collided with a GMC Yukon that was northbound on County Road 13.

DeAndrade was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the Yukon was 50-year-old Clyde Larson of Hanska. Larson and his five passengers escaped injury.

The sheriff’s report says both vehicles required towing from the scene of the crash, which happened at 5:51 p.m.

