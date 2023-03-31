Mankato woman injured in Le Sueur crash

A Mankato woman was injured when two vehicles collided in Le Sueur Friday afternoon.

Gladys Diane Berlin, 69, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Berlin’s van and a Volkswagon Jetta were both southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicles collided, left the roadway, and rolled.

The Jetta driver, 30-year-old Jack Henry Brinker, of Overland Park, Kansas, wasn’t injured.