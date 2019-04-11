Mankato woman injured in Nicollet County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County Wednesday morning.

A Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 54-year-old Daniel Wayne Rouser, of Atwater, was westbound on Fort Road when it entered the intersection with Highway 111 and collided with a northbound Dodge Durango, according to the state patrol.

The Durango was driven by David Allen Gruenzner, 71, of North Mankato. Gruenzner’s passenger was Marilyn Kathryn Gruenzner, 71, of Mankato.

David Gruenzner and Rouser both escaped injury. Marilyn Gruenzner received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an Allina medical facility for treatment.

The state patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, which happened at 10:24 a.m., according to the crash report.

