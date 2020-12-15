Mankato woman injured in single-vehicle rollover

A Mankato woman was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Mankato.

The crash happened just east of Blue Earth County Rd 12 just after 8 p.m. when Chevy Silverado, eastbound on Highway 14 left the roadway and rolled.

Melissa Lee Levos, 43, was driving the pickup and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, according to a state patrol crash report.

Levos was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.