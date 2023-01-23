Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash

A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon.

The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.

Melissa Ann Wayman, 54, of Mankato, sustained two breaks to her left leg as a result of the crash, according to Faribault County investigators. It’s unknown why Wayman was thrown from the machine, or if her leg entered the track, causing the injuries. Cain told police speed was not a factor in the crash.

There was no damage to the machine or other property during the crash.