Mankato woman organizing hygiene pantry for local school

A Mankato woman is organizing a hygiene pantry to supply students in need with essential items.

Marla Hueser, the organizer of a GoFundMe for the project, is part of the administration at Kato Charter School, a 6th through 12th school with about 80 students.

Hueser said many students come to school daily with few necessities such as deodorant, soap, and toothpaste. She plans to use the funds raised to create a pantry.

“This pantry will include the necessities such as dental supplies, soap, shampoo and conditioner, chapstick, and feminine products. Students will be able to discreetly pick up the products that they need in order to be healthy both mentally and physically,” says the fundraiser description.

More than 60 percent of Kato Charter students come from low-income families, according to Hueser’s GoFundMe.