Mankato woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

The 19-year-old Mankato woman accused of fatally hitting a man on Madison Ave with her car last August has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

Court documents say Kaylee Richmond was driving at speeds around 70 mph when she hit and killed 66-year-old Jeffrey Ward of Mankato.

A plea agreement filed in Blue Earth County Court says the maximum sentence for the crime is 4 years and 9 months, but prosecutors will cap their sentencing request at 48 months, or four years.

Richmond is set to be sentenced in August.