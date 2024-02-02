River 105 River 105 Logo

Mankato woman sentenced to probation for gun threat

February 2, 2024 12:05PM CST
Share
Gavel
Ashley Nelson, Blue Earth County Jail

A Mankato woman was sentenced to three years of probation for threatening a man with a gun.

Ashley Renee Nelson, 31, was convicted of felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court last week.  A charge of 2nd-degree assault was dropped as a part of a plea deal.

Nelson received a stay of imposition, which means her felony charge will drop to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes her probation.

District Court Judge Kristine Weeks also ordered that Nelson perform a sentence to service in lieu of a $500 fine.

In October 2022 Nelson went to the victim’s Blue Earth County home, where she threatened to shoot him with a loaded 9mm pistol.  The victim’s wife was able to get the gun away from Nelson and call 911.

 

Recent Posts