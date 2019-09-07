Mankato women injured in St. Peter crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two Mankato women were hospitalized after a crash in St. Peter Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Joseph Jenniges, 40, of Woodbury, was eastbound on Highway 99 in a Volkswagon Jetta when he attempted to turn onto Highway 169 northbound.

The Jetta collided with a Cadillac that was southbound on Highway 169.

The Cadillac was driven by Kimberly Jane Bodnar, 55, of Mankato. Bodnar and her passenger, 33-year-old Kiersten Janicette Hall of Mankato, were both transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Jenniges wasn’t injured. The crash happened just after 3 p.m., according to the state patrol’s crash report.

