Mankato’s America Concert Gets Rescheduled

The America concert scheduled for February 14, 2021 has been rescheduled to October 22, 2021. Patrons should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the new date.

If guests are unable to attend the new date refunds are available at the point of purchase beginning on December 1, 2020 at 10 AM through December 31, 2020. Refunds will no longer be available after December 31, 2020.

Guests should contact the point of purchase if they have any questions or to request a refund on their purchase.