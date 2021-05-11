Mankato’s annual clean up continues this week

Mankato’s annual clean-up started last week and will continue through most of May.

Residents with utilities billed on the 20th of each month can drop items off at the Public Works Center at 501 Victory Dr during the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 13 , 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14, 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Due to the reconstruction of Victory Dr, residents will need to enter the site using the eastbound lanes of Hoffman Road.

Residents are asked to drop off only during scheduled times. Dropping on an unscheduled day could result in having to return at a later date. Participants should bring the color-coded postcard received in the mail to verify the proper drop-off date. Other acceptable proof of residency includes a driver’s license or utility bill. Proof of residency is required.

Future drop off dates:

Utilities billed on the 30th of each month may be dropped off:

Thursday, May 20 , 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21, 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 2021, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Residents unable to participate on their scheduled dates and times may bring items to Annual Clean-up on Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information about items that are accepted, click here.