Mankato’s Annual Clean-up starts Thursday and goes through Saturday.

Drop-off of unwanted items will be at the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive. Drop-off dates and times have been assigned based on utility bill due dates.

Electronics and small appliances will be accepted, as will televisions. Large appliances, concrete, mattresses, or box springs will not be accepted.

A secure drug drop box, paper shredding service, and styrofoam collection will also be available.

More information, including a list of acceptable items, is available on the city’s website.