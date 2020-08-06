Mankato’s annual clean up starts today

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s annual city clean up usually comes in spring, but will instead start today after being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Residents should have received a mailer or a postcard with their designated drop-off dates, according to Joe Grabianowski of public works.

The cleanup will remain largely the same as previous years, with drop off at 501 South Victory Dr. But this year, residents will be asked to unload their own items this year as a safety precaution.

Grabianowski says mattresses and box springs will not be accepted, but can be dropped off at the Ponderosa landfill for a fee.

Accepted items:

Electronics

Medications (a secure drug drop box will be available)

Small appliances

Televisions

Other miscellaneous unwanted items

Items not accepted:

Large appliances

Concrete and asphalt

Hazardous waste

Mattresses (not accepted due to increased processing costs)

Recyclable materials

Tires

For more information on city clean up, or where to take items not accepted, click here.