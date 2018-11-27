River 105–Mankato’s Christmas Day

River 105 invites you and your family to join us December 25th for Mankato’s Christmas Day. In addition to continuous Christmas music, we have some very special programming lined up as the soundtrack for your holiday celebration. Here’s the lineup…

Noon—A replay of our radio play “A Suessified Christmas Carol”

1pm—Hosanna Lutheran Church “Christmas Celebration”

2pm—Gustavus Adolphus College “Christmas in Christ Chapel”

3pm—Christ The King Lutheran Church Christmas Program

4pm—Bethany Lutheran College “Christmas at Bethany”

It’s all the best that Southern Minnesota has to offer in holiday entertainment, packed into one big day and it’s all powered by the Mankato Free Press and River 105…Mankato’s Greatest Holiday Hits!