Mankato’s COVID testing site relocating to event center

The COVID-19 testing site at the former Gander Mountain building will relocate to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The final day of testing at the Gander Mountain site is Sunday, May 23. Testing at the downtown site will begin on Monday, June 7. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. Testing is offered at no cost.