Mankato’s Director of Public Safety Todd Miller to Retire

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s Director of Public Todd Miller has confirmed that he’ll retire in June.

Miller said after 46 years in law enforcement, it’s time to be closer to his family, most of whom live in Texas, including his grandchildren. He’s been leading the Mankato law enforcement team for nine years.

Deputy Director Amy Vokal will take over as acting Director starting on April 1st, and Miller will assist her with that transition. His official retirement date is June 28th. The city manager will head the search for a new director.

Miller began his career in law enforcement in 1976. He’s worked in communities in Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, and Minnesota, but says Mankato has been the highlight of his career. He’s most proud, he says, of the outreach and partnerships that he’s developed within the city, including making community policing a priority. In 2013, the department won the “Top Community Policing City in the World” out of communities of comparable populations.

Director Miller said he and his wife are building a home on a golf course near a 32,000-acre lake in Texas. He plans to spend his retirement days fishing, boating, traveling and operating a part-time gun business.

