Mankato’s late-night bus service cancelled

Mankato’s Late-Night Express bus service has been permanently discontinued due to low ridership and increased transportation options.

“We consulted with business owners in Mankato’s City Center to gather their feedback,” said Shawn Schloesser, Associate Director-Transportation Services. “Their input, additional transportation choices, and data showing significantly decreased ridership were considered in making this decision.”

Late-Night Express service began in 2004 and was designed to provide safe, low-cost transportation for students, from downtown to their apartment complexes, on weekends, between midnight and 3 a.m.

Mankato’s bus service will continue service on other routes.

