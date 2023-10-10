Mankato’s leaf pickup begins Monday

Mankato’s annual leaf pick service begins next Monday and will run through November 17, weather permitting.

Residents should rake leaves, free of sticks and branches, in rows along the curb for the leaf vacuuming machines. Those who live on corner lots should pull leaves from the street corner as the leaf vacuum machine turns too wide for corner pick up.

The leaves are chopped and compacted by the vacuum and then turned into mulch.

Other yard waste can be taken to the Minnesota Paving and Materials site on 3rd Ave, which is free for Mankato residents. The compost site is generally open:

Through October 31: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon.

November 1 through March 31: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Curbside collection at an extra charge is also an option: