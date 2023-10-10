Mankato’s leaf pickup begins Monday
October 10, 2023 6:25AM CDT
Mankato’s annual leaf pick service begins next Monday and will run through November 17, weather permitting.
Residents should rake leaves, free of sticks and branches, in rows along the curb for the leaf vacuuming machines. Those who live on corner lots should pull leaves from the street corner as the leaf vacuum machine turns too wide for corner pick up.
The leaves are chopped and compacted by the vacuum and then turned into mulch.
Other yard waste can be taken to the Minnesota Paving and Materials site on 3rd Ave, which is free for Mankato residents. The compost site is generally open:
- Through October 31: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon.
- November 1 through March 31: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Curbside collection at an extra charge is also an option:
- Yard waste is picked up each Wednesday by appointment (through mid-November).
- Yard waste pick-up must be scheduled by contacting West Central Sanitation staff at 800-246-7630. The cost is $8 per bag. Payment is made when pick-up is scheduled.
- Use compostable yard waste bags which are available generally where garbage bags are sold, such as home, hardware, and retail stores.
- Woody waste must be cut to four-foot lengths, bundled and tied, and placed in a compostable yard waste bag.
- Residents may contract directly with West Central Sanitation to use a cart for compost. For more information about the fee and service, contact West Central Sanitation at 800-246-7630.