Mankato’s MRCI Thrift Store closing

A longtime Mankato thrift store will close its doors later this month.

The MRCI Thrift Store on Sioux Rd is ending its 50 year run on April 30, leadership announced Thursday.

“We hope everyone will continue to support the mission of MRCI in the nonprofit’s employment and community-based programming just as the original founders did in 1962,” said Brian Benshoof, CEO of MRCI.

MRCI has been experiencing a hiring shortage, according to a press release. The staff of five at the thrift shop will be asked to stay on through the store closing to sell the remaining donations or distribute them to other organizations.

The decision to close the thrift shop was “tough,” says the release, but is another step MRCI is taking to align its mission of being employment first, community-based, and mission-focused.

MRCI programming will continue, and the Bargains thrift store in New Ulm will remain open.