Mankato’s Pridefest kicks off Friday

Mankato kicks off its 18th year of Pridefest this weekend.

The annual LGBT celebration will commemorate the life of Jessica Flatequal, the former South Central Minnesota (SCMN) Pride Executive Director who passed away earlier this year.

Flatequal’s iconic bow tie and word “UNITE” in her handwriting is used in the event marketing.

Festivities start Friday night at 8 p.m. with Queeraoke at the Loose Moose Saloon.

Saturday will see a parade on Riverfront Drive at 11:30 a.m., with Pridefest to follow at noon at Riverfront Park. A Pride Party will close out the day at VFW Morson Ario from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The final event of Pridefest will take place at WowZone from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the Youth Pride Party.