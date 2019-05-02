Mankato’s Spring Clean-Up Begins This Weekend

Mankato’s annual spring cleanup begins this weekend.

The service will be offered each Saturday throughout May.

The cleanup site is located at 501 Victory Drive. Residents are able to dispose of unwanted items. Electronics, such as televisions and computers will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

Concrete, tires, hazardous waste, and other such items are not accepted.

Curbside appliance recycling is also offered. Cost is $20 per appliance, but an appointment must be scheduled by calling 311 or (507) 387-8583.

A drug drop box will also be made available at the cleanup site to dispose of any unwanted medications.

For more information about clean-up, a video is available.

