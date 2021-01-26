Mankato’s State of the City report highlights 2020 accomplishments

The City of Mankato has released it’s 2020 State of the City report, the first under Susan Arntz, who took over the City Manager position from the retiring Pat Hentges.

The State of the City shares the accomplishments and opportunities of Mankato’s Strategic Plan through 2020. This year’s report also includes highlights of efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 presented us with many challenges and opportunities,” said Arntz. “Our ability to adapt provided new ways to engage the community.”

Some of the highlights of the latest state of the city include the more than $230,000 loans that helped 21 businesses, online community feedback, and engagement on critical projects, and a recycling pilot program.