Mankato’s Teen Vehicle Thief Sentenced In 2 Separate Cases

A teen who has been accused of stealing multiple vehicles has been sentenced for two cases in Blue Earth County Court.

Gavin Richard Hill, 19, of Mankato, was convicted Monday of a gross misdemeanor and felony theft of a motor vehicle.

Hill was charged last August after a stolen Ford pickup truck was found abandoned on Highway 60. Inside the Ford, detectives found a phone that didn’t belong to the owner and a key with chain belonging a Toyota 4-runner that had been stolen from a Madelia business the day prior. The 4-runner was later found at a Mankato apartment complex. Hill’s DNA was discovered on the steering wheel of the 4-runner and on the phone inside the truck.

Hill entered a Norgaard plea in both cases, which is an admittance of guilt but also claims that the defendant cannot remember details of the case due to intoxication or memory loss.

Hill was convicted of felony theft of a motor vehicle in the case of the Ford. He was sentenced 254 days in jail, with credit for 254 days served. He was fined $2,750 in court fees and restitution. Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Krista J. Jass placed Hill on supervised probation for three years.

For the 4-runner case, Hill was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with credit for 254 days served, and 111 days stayed for a period of one year. He must also pay fees and restitution of $766.99.

Hill has three previous convictions of fleeing a police officer and one previous conviction motor vehicle theft.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

