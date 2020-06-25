Mankato’s tennis and pickleball courts open today

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s tennis and pickleball courts re-open today after being closed for COVID-19, and then for maintenance.

Resurfacing work has been completed on tennis courts at Alexander Park on E Main St and Erlandson Park on N Belmont St. The pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park on E Mabel St will also reopen.

The courts will be available for public use after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Court users are asked to enter and exit the entrance closest to the court they plan to play.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city says double partner play should be done with household members, sharing game equipment should be avoided, and users should wash their hands and use hand sanitizer after using park amenities.