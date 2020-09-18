Man’s body recovered from lake in Rice Co after boots seen floating away from shore

(Faribault, MN) – The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man suspected of drowning in Cannon Lake.

The man’s daughter called police Thursday at 10:49 a.m. to assist in looking for her father at his residence on the 3000 block of Cannon Lake Trail in Wells Township.

A pair of boots was noticed floating away from the lakeshore, a release from the sheriff’s office says.

The Rice County Dive Team was called to assist, and recovered a man’s body from the lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Signs of trauma weren’t found during the preliminary investigation, and foul play isn’t suspected.

The case remains under investigation.

The victim’s name is being held pending family notification.