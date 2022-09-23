Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide

A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide.

Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m. First responders found Weitzenkamp deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agent and the agency’s Crime Scene Team.

Weitzenkamp’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which confirmed his death was a homicide.

Weitzenkamp’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330.