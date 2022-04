MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal car-to-car shooting in suburban Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports the shooting took place in Maple Grove around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say one person shot at another vehicle.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a car off the road near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say the threat isn’t “ongoing.”