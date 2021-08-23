Maple River bridge replacement project starts Wednesday

Blue Earth County Rd 7 will be closed at the Maple River starting Wednesday for bridge replacement.

The stretch of roadway between Co Rd 191 (111th St) and 105th St in Mapleton Township will be closed. The closure is expected to remain in place until mid-November 2021. Thru traffic on Co Rd 7 will be detoured via Co Rd 29, Highway 22, and Faribault Co Rd 20/Blue Earth Co Rd 46.

The intersection of Co Rd 7 and Co Rd 191 will remain open from the north and east for access to Daly Park.

Access concerns can be coordinated with the Blue Earth County Highway Department.