Maple River will have a new school.

The district announced last night that a $63.3 bonding referendum passed by just 10 votes. The final vote count was 1,036 in favor, with 1,026 opposed.

The district had three failed tries to pass a referendum in recent years.

According to a construction proposal posted on the district’s website, construction of the new school could begin in late fall of this year.

