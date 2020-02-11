Maple River Schools to take 4th vote on referendum Tuesday

(Mapleton, MN) – The Maple River School District will vote for the fourth time tomorrow on a referendum that would fund a new school.

If voters approve the referendum, the $63.3 million bond would replace aging and inefficient buildings with safer infrastructure and modern learning facilities.

In a letter to the community, the school board said concerns were previously voiced regarding the significant tax burden on agriculture property owners. Since the previous three failed votes, a new amendment was passed by state legislators that will increase the Ag2Schools tax credit on school bonds to 70% over the next three years: 50% in 2020, 55% in 2021, 60% in 2022, and 70% in 2023 and beyond.

A construction proposal submitted by Kraus-Anderson in October 2019 says that if the referendum passes, construction could begin in late fall of 2020, with the entire project completed by fall of 2022.

The election will be held Tuesday, February 11th, with polling places in Amboy, Mapleton, and Minnesota Lake. For more information on the referendum, including the proposal, tax calculators, and voter information, click here.