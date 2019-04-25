Mapleton man accused of molesting young girl

Carlton James Ellis mugshot

(Mankato, MN) – A Mapleton man is facing criminal charges after a young girl reported to her father she’d been sexually molested by him.

Carlton James Ellis, 44, was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told her father and his girlfriend of abuse by Ellis while the three were watching a movie that dealt with child molestation.

The girl, who is 11-years-old, told investigators that Ellis began touching her when she was 10-year-old, just after they moved to Mapleton. The girl said Ellis had touched her multiple times under her clothing, masturbated in front of her, and showed her pornography on his phone, according to the complaint.

Police recovered evidence at the Mapleton home that the girl had specifically mentioned in a forensic interview, according to the complaint. Police say Ellis was familiar with the victim.

