Mapleton man accused of possessing child porn

A Mapleton man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Luke Benson, 53, is facing eleven counts of felony possession of pornographic work of a minor under the age of 14.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Benson in November after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple cyber tips about images uploaded to Benson’s One Drive account.

Benson allegedly uploaded 21 images of children being sexually assaulted. He’s currently jailed in Blue Earth County.

The case remains under investigation.