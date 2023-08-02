Mapleton man accused of sexual misconduct with disabled teen

A Mapleton man is accused of sexual misconduct with a disabled teen.

Caylen Robert Blume, 19, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with four felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says the 15-year-old girl’s father reported to Mapleton police in February that his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Blume, then 18.

The victim’s father told investigators his daughter is disabled, low-functioning, and has an IQ of 62. The father reported that Blume had raped his daughter several times and that the sexual activity was coerced, not consensual.

The victim revealed in a forensic interview that Blume had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and eventually stopped communicating with her. A witness confirmed that the victim had disclosed the sexual abuse to her.

Blume has been summoned to appear in court.