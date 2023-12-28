Mapleton man charged with felony tax crimes

A Mapleton man is accused of committing felony tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has charged Terrance Lee Roberts with one count of wilfully failing to file individual income tax returns and one count of failing to pay income tax.

A criminal complaint says Roberts failed to file his individual income tax returns or pay income tax for 2019 through 2022. Roberts is also accused of failing to file a state income tax return since at least 2006, despite receiving more than 50 letters from MDR.

Court documents say that Roberts owes more than $112,000 in taxes, penalties, and interest.