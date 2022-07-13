Mapleton man charged with indecent exposure

A man is accused of exposing his genitals to a woman in Mapleton.

Michael Anthony O’Brien, 64, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

A criminal complaint says a woman was walking into a building in Mapleton when O’Brien called to her and asked what she was doing. When the woman walked over to him, O’Brien allegedly pulled up his shorts and began stroking his exposed penis. The woman told police O’Brien also made several sexual remarks.

Police say O’Brien was intoxicated at the time of the encounter.

