Mapleton man leads Mankato police on high speed chase

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Police say a man is behind bars following a high-speed chase late Tuesday night.

Associate Director Dan Schisel said an officer was on Glenwood Drive at 10:59 p.m. when a vehicle crossed over the center line and nearly collided with the squad car.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Police followed the vehicle south on Pohl Road to County Road 90, then turned east onto Highway 22 where the driver eventually pulled over. Schisel said the pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The driver was identified as Alexander Paul Erickson, 20, of Mapleton. Erickson was arrested on possible charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Schisel said Erickson was not impaired at the time of his arrest. Erickson remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

