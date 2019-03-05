Mapleton native, Olympic gold winner to be featured at curling event

(Mankato, MN) – Mapleton native and Olympic gold medalist John Landsteiner will be featured at a men’s curling event this week.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way will host the Men’s Event on Thursday, March 7 at the Kato Ballroom from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Landsteiner will tell his story and display his curling abilities for attendees, who will then have a chance to try curling for themselves.  The event will include food, games, and prizes, with $1,700 in Scheels gift cards to give away to winners.

The event is open to men ages 21 and over.

Tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight.  To purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Courtland man arrested after wrong-way chase on Highway 14 Green Isle man hospitalized following snowmobile crash Comfrey Police investigating school threat Young woman injured in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 68 UPDATE: Two dead in snowmobile crash near Henderson Concerned Jordan citizen calls the cops on cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO
Comments