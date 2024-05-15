River 105 River 105 Logo

Mapleton police investigation stabbing involving 2 teens

May 15, 2024 5:50AM CDT
Mapleton police are investigating a stabbing involving two teenagers. 

Officers responded to the 300 block of 5th Ave SE on Monday shortly before 7 p.m. for a juvenile male who had been stabbed and was bleeding. 

Police identified the victim as a 13-year-old boy and the suspect as a 16-year-old boy.  Investigators learned the victim and suspect were acquaintances and the suspect was inside the victim’s home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect was taken into custody without incident about three hours after the incident was reported.  He was treated for minor injuries and transferred to a juvenile detention facility, where he’ll be held on first and second-degree assault charges. 

The incident remains under investigation.

