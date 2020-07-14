Mapleton Police say they’re prepared to issue citations for fireworks violations

(Mapleton, MN) – A significant increase in fireworks complaints has prompted Mapleton Police to issue a warning to residents.

In a message on the city’s Facebook page, police say fireworks incidents have gone up about seven times compared to the last three years. “In 2017 – 2019 we averaged 1.66 incidents per year, but in 2020 we already have 12,” said the post.

Police say they historically have not aggressively enforced fireworks violations, instead opting to provide education, but the recent increase has forced a new tactic.

“Effective immediately, if we have evidence of any resident or visitor in violation of Minnesota fireworks laws, you will be issued a citation,” said police. “We do not want to issue you a citation, so please do not leave us without a choice,” said the post.