A suspect has been arrested for a shooting last month in Mapleton.

Rashone Dionte Thurman, 34, of Coon Rapids, was taken into custody in Mankato without incident on Tuesday.

Thurman is accused of shooting 50-year-old Ronald James Daniel Reid at a Mapleton apartment on December 19. Reid, who was suffered serious injuries in the shooting, has been released from the hospital, but continues to recover from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.