Mapleton the focus of Historical Society program this weekend

Mapleton will be the focus of a program from the Blue Earth County Historical Society this weekend.

Blue Earth County’s Main Streets: Mapleton is a free program open to the public on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at the History Center at 424 Warren St.

The program is in correlation with Blue Earth County’s Main Streets, the latest BECHS exhibition.

“Main Streets are the central hub of small-town life, serving as the focal point for commerce, social gatherings, and community engagement,” BECHS says of the program. “From Maple River Heritage Inc, Coleen and Sandi will showcase Mapleton’s Main Street during this month’s program.”

