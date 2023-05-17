Mapleton woman injured in Highway 14 crash

A Mapleton woman was hospitalized following a crash between Eagle Lake and Janesville yesterday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.

The state patrol says a car was westbound on Highway 14 and an SUV was northbound on 622nd when the vehicles collided. The SUV left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the car, 57-year-old Lynn Glarner was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Foster Laverne, 50, of Temple Terrace, Florida, who was driving the SUV, wasn’t injured.