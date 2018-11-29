Maplewood Woman Crashes After Watching Netflix While Driving 70 mph

A Twin Cities woman has been ticketed for watching Netflix while she was driving on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota and crashing her vehicle into the median cable barrier.

The woman, Taylor Thiets, 20, of Maplewood, was driving at about 70 mph last month down the interstate and has been charged with distracted driving after allegedly watching a streaming Netflix television program before she crashed between Rothsay and Fergus Falls.

Before the crash, several 911 complaints were called in from other travelers on that stretch of I-94 about an erratic driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol then sent out troopers to try to intercept the woman, but she crashed before they were able to reach her. Thiets was not injured.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow warned others against such disregard for watching the road.

Grabow said people should not hesitate to report distracted drivers if they are making roadways unsafe.

The Netflix case is still open, and until it’s closed, Grabow said authorities can’t say what program the driver was watching at the time.

Source: twincities.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook