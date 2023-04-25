Marijuana legalization advancing in Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Recreational marijuana could soon be legalized and regulated in Minnesota under bills that are entering the final rounds of debate at the Legislature.

The House was set to pass its marijuana bill Monday night after green-lighting similar legislation in 2021. The Senate is scheduled to vote Friday on its own version.

Democratic supporters of the House bill said it would further social equity by prioritizing people who have been most harmed by previous marijuana laws for opportunities in the legal cannabis market. Republican opponents say the bill does not adequately address addiction problems, public safety risks, or local control of marijuana sales and licensing.